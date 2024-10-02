Raiders' Crosby on Watching Game Instead of Playing
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby missed his first game of his career because of an ankle injury last Sunday.
The Raiders won the game against the Cleveland Browns, 20-16, but Crosby wished he was on the field with his teammates.
The Pro Bowler hopes to return to the field against the Denver Broncos this Sunday, but time will tell if he has healed from the injury.
Crosby is detail-oriented, and his Sunday routine was thrown off because he had to miss the game.
It was a different experience for Crosby, watching the game instead of playing in it.
Crosby described his Sunday on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush."
“It was different, to say the least,” Crosby said. “Obviously, I wanted to be there on the sideline with my guys. That was the first thing. I definitely fought over that, and [Coach Antonio Pierce] wanted me to be on the sideline, but under the advice of Alex Guerrero, the training staff, everybody, they didn’t want me on my feet for four hours, and they know how I am. I would be on the field by the second quarter, somehow in full pads. So, they know how I am.”
Crosby wanted to be on the sideline for the game, but his trainers advised against it. So, Crosby’s routine had to undergo a little change.
“It’s about gaining yardage and winning, so for us, they thought it was best for me to stay home, rehab, do my thing, so yeah, my routine is a little bit different. I came in bright and early this morning, got in the building, got with Alex, got my ankle worked on again, body, flesh, everything, got in the tubs, ate breakfast with Rick Slate, the G.O.A.T. I went home, immediately started rehabbing, got my feet up, watched some RedZone, chilled with Ella and [Rachel Crosby], and then I was just waiting in anticipation for the game.”
Crosby watched a game on TV at home for the first time in his NFL career. He said he was screaming ‘from start to finish.’
He shouted out the defensive line for their winning effort, singling out defensive tackle Adam Butler’s performance. Crosby called Butler "damn near one of the best teammates I’ve been around."
