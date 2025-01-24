Raiders' Crosby Praises Eagles' OL, Gives Super Bowl Prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders have been watching the NFL postseason from home this year, as they have for the last three years.
The Raiders hope to return to the playoffs next year. With a new general manager in place in John Spytek, that could happen soon. But for now, the Raiders await a long offseason.
One game defensive end Maxx Crosby will be paying close attention to is the NFC Championship Game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders are on a shocking run, while the Eagles have been crushing teams on the ground with their rushing attack.
Crosby is a big fan of how the Eagles’ offense operates. Philadelphia has arguably the best offensive line in the NFL while running back Saquon Barkley has had an MVP-caliber season.
Crosby is so high on the Eagles, in fact, that they are his pick to win Super Bowl LIX.
He spoke about Philly’s dominance on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“Philadelphia, man, their front is scary,” Crosby said. “The fact that Saquon ran for 200 last time, and everyone and their mother knew they were going to run that motherf—er with Saquon in the cold, and he still got 200, is crazy. That’s a credit to that O-Line; it’s not just Saquon. Obviously, Saquon is generational, nothing getting taken away; he’s arguably the MVP, but that O-Line has been incredible. They’re super well-coached up front on both sides, and you can see it. So, I’m sticking with my prediction. I think the Eagles are going to win the whole thing.”
The Eagles finished second in the league in rushing yards per game this season with 179.3, just behind the Baltimore Ravens with 187.6. They ran the ball more than anyone, posting 621 carries.
The Raiders last faced off against the Eagles in 2021, with the Silver and Black emerging victorious, 33-22. Las Vegas will travel to Philadelphia this season to play the potential NFC champions. We will find out when the two teams will face off when the schedule drops later this year.
The Eagles take on the Commanders at 3 PM EST in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 26 on FOX.
You can watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast here.
