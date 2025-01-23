Crosby On Whether Coaches are Scared of Raiders Job Due to QB Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders are still searching for a head coach to lead the Silver and Black in 2025.
Ben Johnson, the team’s top target, took the Chicago Bears job on Monday after it appeared he was Las Vegas bound.
Johnson said the chance to coach quarterback Caleb Williams was a ‘large component’ of his decision to take the Chicago job. That was common speculation, as coaching the supremely talented former No.1 overall selection is certainly appealing.
It is more appealing than coaching a team that was a revolving door at the most important position in football. Aidan O’Connell played well for the Raiders at times in 2024, but Johnson went with a more stable player with a higher ceiling.
This begs a question many have been asking since the Raiders job opened: Is the quarterback position why coaches may be shying away from Las Vegas?
Defensive end Maxx Crosby isn’t sure.
Crosby spoke about it on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“I don’t know that answer, especially with the Ben Johnson thing,” he said. “That’s a great question. I don’t know. I don’t know if that had something to do with it or whatever, but you can only speculate. Until it’s in proven letters, I don’t think anybody is ever going to officially know. He’s a very close-to-the-book person as well. I feel like nobody will ever really have the true answer. But at the end of the day, we’re going to see what happens.”
Crosby called Las Vegas the greatest city in the world and made his sales pitch for the next Raiders coach.
“You have no state income tax; you have a beautiful brand new stadium; you have not only the Raiders here now, the A’s are coming, the NBA team is eventually going to come here,” he said. “There are so many benefits to being in Vegas; it just has to be done right. You have to have the right people with the right mindset, and a winning mindset and a winning culture established. So, it’s impossible to do that with turnover constantly; that’s been proven from the beginning of time. So, I know they’re going to try to find the right person for this job, and we’ll see what happens.”
Now that the Raiders have found their next general manager in John Spytek, finding the next head coach could accelerate quickly.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE