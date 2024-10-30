Raiders' Crosby's Answers to Getting Back on Track
The frustrations are continuing to grow more and more for the Las Vegas Raiders. Each week, they put up a great effort but have been falling short.
The Raiders have lost by one possession the last two weeks. For Las Vegas, that is difficult to overcome, especially when your defense is giving you multiple chances to win those types of games.
This seaso,n the bright spot has been the defense and the young talent that keeps producing for the Raiders. The problem is that the offense has done nothing all season to help its defense out. And there is no silver lining because the Raiders are not winning.
"We just got to make more plays, find ways to win the game," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby after Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders had their chances against the Chiefs but could not capitalize on them.
"I mean, that has been the story of our season," Crosby said. "We just got to not keep doing the same thing. We got to find ways to win."
The offense continues to struggle and no answer has been found yet to fix the problem.
"It takes all of us," Crosby said. "We just have to keep working. Finding ways to win."
If the Raiders want to get back in the win column, they will have to stick together like they have all season.
"I mean, that is all we can do," Crosby said. "There is a lot of football left. You have to keep working. We work all year round to come out here and win football games. So, like I said, you got to find ways to win."
The Raiders, as a unit, all have the will to win. Not just one or some players or coaches.
"Every time you lose, there is nothing good about losing," Crosby said. "I don't care who we're playing, I expect to win every time we go out there and be at my best. Just got to find ways to win. I don't do moral victories. There are obviously some good things, and you got to take those into consideration, but we're not good enough, so back to the drawing board."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.