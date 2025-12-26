Raiders' Pete Carroll Addresses Maxx Crosby Controversy Head-On

HENDERSON, Nev.--Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to shut down tight end Brock Bowers as he deals with a lingering injury. On Friday, the Raiders' coaching staff decided to shut down another one of their stars, their biggest one, Maxx Crosby. It was another blow to the 2-13 Raiders.

Las Vegas has lost most of its best players this season due to injury. Offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson have missed significant time. Jeremy Chinn, Bowers, and now Crosby have been added to the Injured Reserve list, sidelining many of their best players.

Watch Carroll discuss below

The Raiders will now face the Giants significantly shorthanded as they try to end their nine-game losing streak. Las Vegas has two winnable games down the stretch as they face the Giants on Sunday and the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday who are playing with their third-string quarterback.

“After an evaluation we did Monday or Tuesday, whenever it was, just looked too bad. He didn’t want to take the news like that, and I didn't want to take the news like that," Carroll said. "He knows that he’s banged up. He was taling about ‘I’d like to get out of here’ and I said ‘yeah, get out of here’ so he took off.”

Since taking over in Las Vegas, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has continually stressed competition. On Friday, he said he does not feel sitting Crosby, Bowers, and Chinn within a matter of days potentially sends a contradictory message to the Raiders' locker room.

"No, they're both hurt. They're both hurt, and then we just have to deal with it and it's unfortunate. Jeremy Chinn's hurt, too, and he can't play. Every week, there's somebody that can't go, and you just have to go ahead and step together and give it your best shot. And that's what we're going to do. We're going to fight our ass off,” Carroll said.

Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained what the loss of Chinn means for Las Vegas' defense. Chinn was one of the most dependable players on the unit. Losing him and Crosby for the final two games of the season hurts immensely.

"From the first time we met, his toughness, his leadership out there, his professionalism on the field and off the field, and then the production in terms of tackling. He's a solid tackler. And then the fact that he's an impact tackler. When you feel him out there on the field, you can hear it out there on the field. So, that's a big loss there,” Graham said.

“But I mean, he's in the meeting room still displaying the leadership, the toughness, everything there. So, that's a good thing. And then we'll see how it shapes out. We've got a day of practice today, and then on Friday, and see how it shapes out who's going to play in that role. But we've got guys that are ready to go and getting ready to go for Sunday."

