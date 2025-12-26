Intriguing Way for the Raiders To Fix QB Problems

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't been a very successful team in 2025. They only have two wins, and while that can be attributed to poor coaching decisions, it can also be blamed on their even worse quarterback play this season.

The decision to trade for and extend Geno Smith has been one of the worst among any team this offseason, and the Raiders are suffering because of their haste. Pete Carroll surely had a hand in trading for him, and they both may be on their way out this offseason. What's one way the Raiders can solve their quarterback dilemma?

QB Shakeup

(EDITORS NOTE: obscene gesture in photo) Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) gestures towards a fan after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Raiders 24-10 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

FOX Sports published an article detailing the top three trade destinations for disgruntled star Lamar Jackson. It's not a guarantee he leaves the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, but the Raiders are one of the few teams with the draft capital and cap space to trade for the two-time MVP.

"Luckily for Las Vegas, one of the best quarterbacks of the last 10 years could be available in the coming months. Jackson would certainly elevate a Raiders offense that's looked pedestrian, at best, over the last few seasons, and rank last in yards and scoring entering Week 17".

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

I think this is an intriguing way the Raiders could acquire a franchise quarterback, but not one they should take. Jackson has looked nothing like himself this season after coming back from injury, and his signature explosiveness and elusiveness haven't been here.

It's not just his athleticism that's declining, but his ability to navigate pressure and throw the ball into tight windows. He's had problems hitting throws that he could hit in his sleep in previous seasons, and it isn't like he's getting any younger.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Trading for Jackson isn't something that would come cheap either. The Ravens would be expecting the Raiders' top pick in the 2026 NFL draft , and that's something I don't think is worth a quarterback entering his 30's.

If the Raiders beat the New York Giants in Week 17 and take themselves out of the running for the 1st overall pick, I can see them becoming more open to trading for Jackson. However, that's under the assumption he'd even want to go to Las Vegas.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks on during warmups before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

He can definitely elevate this roster, but he'd be moving from a stacked AFC North to a stacked AFC West. Ultimately, I'd rather the Raiders draft a young quarterback than bank on Jackson staving off regression in hopes of becoming competitive again.

