Raiders' DC Faces Familiar Challenge With New QB in Carolina
The Las Vegas Raiders come to Allegiant Stadium this Sunday for their home opener against the Carolina Panthers who recently made a change at quarterback after an abysmal start to the season. The switch introduces a threat for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and his group.
The 14-year veteran Andy Dalton will make his first start of the 2024 season for the Panthers after the benching of second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Dalton had immense success in his last start against Graham and the Raiders which poses an interesting challenge.
The last time the veteran quarterback squared off against the Raiders DC was back in Week 2 of the 2022 season when Dalton was a member of the New Orleans Saints. He pummeled the Raiders defense, throwing for 229 yards on 22/30 passing and two touchdowns. The Saints won 24-0.
In that same game, Dalton utilized his running back in the passing game as Alvin Kamara had 96 receiving yards and both passing touchdowns.
Even with different personnel on defense and a completely different offensive scheme, look for Dalton to mix Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard into some pass plays this Sunday.
The Panthers have been the worst offensive team in the NFL through two weeks generating just 13 total points. Graham and the Raiders will seek to take advantage against a seasoned quarterback.
However, there are multiple threats in the receiver room for the Panthers including Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson. Thielen and Dalton linked up for 145 yards in Week 3 last season, while Johnson is returning from a 700+ yard, five-touchdown campaign with Pittsburgh a year ago.
The Raiders are still without defensive end Malcolm Koonce who was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the year. Koonce's injury allows second-year DE Janarius Robinson to see his first action this season.
With a young edge rusher opposite of Maxx Crosby, it will be easier for Carolina's offensive line to shade toward Crosby and give Dalton more time to throw in the pocket.
Graham is in his third season as the Raiders' defensive coordinator and it is safe to say that he will make adjustments from his last approach against the Panthers backup and look for revenge. Scheme and play calling will be crucial against a guy who has played a ton of football and will be ready to go.
