Raiders DE Janarius Robinson's Focus is on the Small Details
As the Las Vegas Raiders get closer to Week 1 of the regular season, decisions will keep coming on who they will keep on the 53-man roster.
The Raiders, of course, already made the most important decision for the team this season on Sunday when they named Gardner Minshew II the staring quarterback.
Now, the Raiders will have to make decisions on both sides of the ball. On the dominant side, the defense, the Raiders want to have good depth up front. Having fresh bodies on the field is an important part of what Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham wants to do. This will help the Raiders' defense throughout the long season.
A big position battle on the defensive side of the ball is the battle for the backup spots at defensive end. We know that Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce will be the starters. Behind them, though, the Raiders have Janarius Robinson and Ron Stone Jr. battling out for a roster spot and defensive end depth.
"Just trying to focus on the little details to get better in and out, you know each and every day," Robinson told our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. Trying to get better, one percent better on the small details. To you know elevate my game at the end of the day. I mean, it is tremendous to have arguably the best defensive end of the league in your room, pick his brain and pick his ear and just learn how he goes about his business each and every day. And it is an honor to see that day in and day out from a guy like Maxx, and like I said, you cannot get no better than to be in a room that you be shoulder to shoulder with a guy like that."
" ... I mean, I can say each and every day, I am watching film. I am trying to improve on every aspect of my game with that setting a hard edge or rushing the passer. So, every time I watch film, I am always trying to pick out little things where I can pick out my technique and get better. To be a better player."
