Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce on the Expectations for Las Vegas' Defense
At the end of last season, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense showed many signs they were close to becoming one of the best defenses in the league.
The Raiders’ defense improved in most areas last offseason en route to being the team’s strongest unit last season. After showing improvement over the first half of last season, the Raiders’ defense was still just scratching the surface. With next season on the horizon, the unit looks to pick up where it left off.
Once Coach Antonio Pierce took over the team, many players began to experience success on the field. One of those players was veteran defensive lineman Malcolm Koonce. The defensive end enters a contract season with the team and has the chance to secure a large contract from either the Raiders or another team this offseason.
While the Raiders’ defense enters this season with more expectations than in years past, Koonce doesn’t believe the pressure or the outside noise will significantly impact him or his teammates.
"I don't really think so,” Koonce said when asked last week if the expectations will impact the defense. “I think we're just more focused on -- we understand how talented we are, so it's just kind of understanding just taking it one step at a time and just not getting too ahead of ourselves and trying to win the whole season tomorrow. So, just basically taking one step at a time, day after day, and just trying to get better at the little things."
The Raiders' defense can climb from a mediocre position to solidify itself as one of the best in the entire league. Koonce does not think the Raiders’ defense should do anything differently. The veteran defensive lineman feels like he and his teammates just need to continue being themselves, and the success will come.
Koonce said he and his teammates are happy to return to the field.
"I don't think it's that,” Koonce said. “I think it's more of just us being ourselves. That's what I think. Like last year, towards the end of last year, that's basically what it is -- just playing with our personality and being ourselves and just going out there just happy to play."
