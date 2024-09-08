Raiders' Defense Built Cohesiveness in Costa Mesa, Looks to Translate Over to Gameday
It's clear now why the Las Vegas Raiders spent training camp in Costa Mesa, California.
The Raiders went to Costa Mesa to get out of the Las Vegas heat for once and, most importantly, build cohesion and chemistry between players, coaches, staff and the entire organization. This was Coach Antonio Pierce's plan for the team, and now, we are seeing it just in time as the Raiders kick off the 2024 season on Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles.
"I like cohesion," Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham told the media on Thursday. "They spend a lot of time together. And they have honest conversations with one another. I think, I know we have done a better job as coaches of getting to know them, in terms of I know I have. I could speak for myself personally. Spending more time with them. Whether it is in the cafe, whether it is just sending them more text, whatever it is. I think the reason why we have the cohesion ... is because we spend a lot of time talking to each other, and we are honest with one another, obviously. ... I like having seven good football players. It could be linebackers, D-line, whatever. I do not know if it is a luxury, I just like having good football players. ... The better football players we have, the better off we will be... It gives you some variety. ... You got [Robert] Spillane as your leader and Deablo in there. Those are pretty good leaders in there. Good communicators, I am sure they eat and hang out with one another and things of that nature out there on the field, they have to talk by nature. They got to talk because they are playing the linebacker position. ... It is a football team.
The Raiders defense will lead the way for this team. It is built with stars, veterans and young players ready to go out there and make a statement. It is going to be interesting to see how Janarius Robinson and Tyree Wilson step up for their fellow defensive end, Malcolm Koonce. Pierce announced Friday that the veteran edge rusher will be out in Week 1.
