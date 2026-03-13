The Hidden Risk the Raiders Created by Signing C Tyler Linderbaum

The Las Vegas Raiders completely reset the market for centers moving forward, after handing veteran center Tyler Linderbaum a massive, record-breaking contract to start free agency. There is resetting the market at a position. Then, there is obliterating the market, like the Raiders did.

Linderbaum is set to make nearly $10 million more in 2026 than the next-highest-paid center. As great a need as the Raiders has along the offensive line, the pending addition of quarterback Fernando Mendoza makes investing heavily in the center position make sense.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) snaps the ball during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Big Swing, Bigger Risk

The Raiders' front office undoubtedly made the right move by adding Linderbaum. Him being arguably the top offensive lineman available in free agency, the Raiders having a significant need at the position and a ton of money to spend, made Linderbaum receiving a huge payday expected.

Still, with every signing in free agency and draft pick comes risk; it is the nature of the beast that is the National Football League. Las Vegas ' big investment in Linderbaum only adds to the risk, and it adds to the risk in multiple ways, beyond just financially.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) performs a drill during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Las Vegas lacks depth along the offensive line and at several other positions. Paying Linderbaum $10 million more per year than the next player at his position likely included some forward, hopeful thinking by the Raiders' front office. Yet, that thinking only made the move riskier.

The Raiders have been snake bitten the past three seasons, suffering injury upon injury to some of their best players. Linderbaum has only missed two games in four seasons, which the Raiders hope he can replicate in Las Vegas. However, there lies arguably the biggest risk with Linderbaum.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

If he gets injured or underperforms, the signing will quickly be marked as a failed move. There will be no in between. Either Linderbaum will be a vital part of turning the Raiders' offense around, or he will not be. If, for any reason, he is not successful, the move will be picked apart.

After being introduced as one of the newest Raiders, Linderbaum expressed gratitude to the Raiders for the opportunity and the payday. He also expressed gratitude to his former team for helping him develop as a player. Still, Linderbaum knows he must prove his worth on the field.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with tight end Charlie Kolar (88) and center Tyler Linderbaum (64) after scoring a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“It means a lot. I don't take that lightly. Appreciate the opportunity, but at the end of day, I've got to prove it on the field. I've got to prove it every day in how I come in the building, earning my coaches trust, players’ trust, and just thankful for the opportunity. But just excited to get to work and get to meet the guys."

Obviously, very thankful for the four years I had with [Baltimore] developing me as a player. But excited for the new challenge on what's ahead. I think all the guys up here and all the guys coming in, we're going to take on a new role, leadership role of trying to get the team in the best position possible moving forward. So, excited for the next challenge, and I know all of us are ready to get to work."