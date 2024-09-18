Raiders' Defense Containing Reigning MVP Proved it Can Win in Various Ways
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson possesses the unique ability to pass and run the ball at a highly effective rate.
However, the Las Vegas Raiders' defense contained Jackson in both facets, as they held the reigning MVP to only 247 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception through the air. They refused to let Jackson beat them by running the ball even better, holding Jackson to only 45 rushing yards on five attempts, with 25 of those rushing yards coming on the game's final play, with Jackson trying to find his way to the endzone.
It is difficult to contain Jackson for an entire game, but the Raiders’ defense did so. Coach Antonio Pierce credited the defense with playing a great game against one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. Pierce noted that the defense used various techniques to defend Jackson.
The unit kept him in the pocket, knocked down passes, and constantly pressured the veteran quarterback.
"No, we did [a good job containing Jackson],” Pierce said. “I mean, listen, between that and keeping him in a pocket. There were a couple of times you did hold your breath because, again, a very dynamic player. But that's hard to do for 60 minutes, right? You can't really praise our guys enough, our coaching staff, for preaching it each and every week. And really, our players buying into it.
“Because it's easy to run up the field and, 'Oh, I got a sack.' I mean, it happened one time in the game with Maxx [Crosby], right? One time, he burnt the corner, boom, but he got him on the ground. The rest of the time, no. Guys did a great job staying even upfield shoulder and then retracing back. And then, more importantly, when he was trying to make those underneath throws, getting our hands up. We had a couple tipped balls and batted balls, that frustrates the quarterback more than just getting him on the ground."
To start the season, the Raiders have faced two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, both of them on the road. While the Raiders are 1-1, the defense played well against two quarterbacks with vastly different skill sets, proving they can play well against nearly any quarterback and offense in the league.
