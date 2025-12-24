How the Raiders' Identity is Gradually Coming Together

The Las Vegas Raiders' season has not been what anyone expected heading into the season. The injuries and the losses piled up quickly on Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll. They have been unable to find sustainable success that is sufficient enough to help them win games.

However, the Raiders ' loss on Sunday was one of the few times this season they showed what could be possible in the future if they can get more impact from their rookie class. Las Vegas ' rookie class has been essentially nonexistent until recently, as the group has gradually stepped up.

Rise of Raiders' Rookies

One of the most significant issues plaguing the Raiders this season is that they have had virtually no impact from nearly their entire draft class. Las Vegas' roster was built on most of their draft picks contributing sooner than they did this season. The Raiders' recent uptick on offense confirms this.

On Tuesday, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted a few of the things that have helped Las Vegas' offense make progress. The Raiders lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the loss may have signified something much bigger for a Raiders team still searching for an identity.

"I mean, honestly, Jack [Bech] and I, we've been meeting together every morning at like 7 a.m., and I get Jack on the board, and I make him draw up the plays from the game plan, and I make him talk me through the reads. And I've been doing that with Dont'e [Thornton Jr.] as well and Ashton [Jeanty] as well,” Smith said.

“And what I think is happening is that, just the big picture of what's going on on defense and then what we're trying to accomplish on offense is really starting to show itself. And they're understanding what they need to do and how they need to get open in different ways and different areas they can improve. And I think Jack's done a great job of just working hard and putting the work in, and usually when you do that, good things happen."

The Raiders will face several critical decisions this offseason. They must continue to see more from their rookies over the next two games to make sound roster decisions. The emergence of Jeanty, Bech and others is huge for the Raiders as they head into the offseason.

Still, two more games are remaining that the Raiders' rookies can use to learn from, but also show how much they have grown under the radar during what has been a trying season for everyone involved.

