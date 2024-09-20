Raiders' Defense Preparing to Face New-Look Panthers Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense has played well over the first two games of the season, singlehandedly keeping the team in both games, while the Raiders’ offense figured things out.
After playing two consecutive road games to start the season, the Raiders return to Las Vegas for their home opener against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers recently named veteran quarterback Andy Dalton as their starter moving forward. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham refuses to allow his defense to overlook a Panthers offense that has struggled this season.
"There's so much more interesting things to talk about with Carolina,” Graham said. “We're dealing with Andy Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowler who's led his team to the playoffs for whatever many years. They have some young skill out there at the receiver position. The offensive line is big. Their running backs run hard. Miles Sanders has been really successful in this league.
“I apologize, but you all catch me on Thursday. We're working on a bunch of stuff, whether it's communication, post snap, pre snap, leverage in man-to-man coverage, different tools we can use in man-to-man, whether it was man or whether it was a version of zone. But there's so many more interesting things to talk about right now on Thursday. I apologize, but right now, the talk about Carolina that I'm looking forward to the challenge with these guys coming in, and they're going to have a sense of urgency about them.
Graham noted the Raiders will not have much film to study, as Dalton did not start for the Panthers during the season's first two games. Graham also pointed out that the Panthers have run the ball well early in the season.
“The timing of the offense is going to be different,” Graham said. “Not anything against [Bryce] Young. It's just you're dealing with a veteran quarterback who's seen everything. Disguise is going to be critical. We're going to have to do a good job there. They ran the ball last week, I think they averaged five yards a carry.
“We got something we're working on to make sure we're strong there. So, I wish I could spend time thinking about that, but Carolina presents enough challenges for me in terms of preparation right now, and that's where my mind's at as we head into third down, fourth down today, and red areas. So, it's hard for me to think about [anything but] that."
