Raiders DC Graham Ravens Week
Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham spoke earlier today ahead of the Baltimore Ravens this weekend, and we have everything he said for you.
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves sitting at a disappointing 0-1 on the early 2024 NFL regular season, heading to Baltimore to face the formidable Lamar Jackson and the Ravens this week.
The quickest way to put a balm of the wound of that disappointing loss to the Chargers, would be an upset of the Ravens this weekend.
Raiders DC Patrick Graham is a star in this league, and should already be an NFL head coach. He held his weekly press conference today and we have everything that he said for you.
Below is the transcript of Antonio Pierce’s press conference from earlier today.
Q: What have you seen from the tape that stood out on some of the issues you had on Sunday offensively?
Minshew II: “Yeah, I think more than anything it’s just consistency. There was good on tape, there were explosive plays on tape. We didn’t take care of the ball and that’s going to always start you off in a hole, so we got to do a better job of that. And just got to do a better job of staying on track, getting us in good second downs, good third downs and keeping us on the field.”
Q: AP said you guys called some pretty explosive pass plays and tried to take shots downfield, but they just didn't come together that frequently. What do you think needs to happen to have that come together?
Minshew II: "I don't know, man. That changes week-to-week, you kind of get a beat on the defense you're playing and how they're calling. And so much that stuff is just timing of the call, and we didn't have the down the field shots becoming open like we wanted. But alwayslooking for those, alwayslooking for ways to give our guys a chance down there because we have guys that can go make plays."
Q: How comfortable did you feel in the playbook with Luke Getsy's system? Obviously, we talked about it during training camp, but actually applying it with the guys, how much comfortability level did you have with them?
Minshew II: "Yeah, I felt pretty comfortable, man. I think it's going to be something that's always a work in progress. I'd like to think that Week 1, we're not going to look the same as Week 18. We're going to continue to get better, even Week 1 to Week 2. I think there's a lot of tightening up that can happen assignment-wise. That starts with me, I can do a better job. But look forward to just continuing to grow in the offense and learn how to maximize it to maximize our guys."
Q: What are some challenges you're seeing from Baltimore's defense this Sunday?
Minshew II: "Yeah, no,shoot,that's been one ofthose consistent teamsin the league overthe pastseveral years. I've been able to play them a few times and they always present a lot of challenges. They're so stout against the run, they really trust their front to stop the run, and then they got really smart players in the back end that get around the ball and create turnovers. So, I think the challenge is to take care of the ball, like I said from last week, keeping us on track, and putting us in good third downs."
Q: After going through the first game, did you feel like you needed more reps in preseason games ahead of time or was that not a factor?
Minshew II: "No, I never thought about that."
Q: You mentioned taking care of football. I saw you guysstarted practice with ball security drills. I don’t know if you guys do that every practice, but was that an extra emphasis this week?
Minshew II: "No, we do that every practice, man. You have plans for games and you don't execute it that well, but I think we're doubling down on the principles that we believe in, and I think that's going to get us right.
