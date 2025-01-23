Raiders' Division Rival Mahomes Discusses Questionable Penalties
The Kansas City Chiefs' commanding win over the Houston Texans in the AFC divisional round left a lot of fans and those around the league upset that the officiating (a common outcome in Chiefs games this season).
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is hunting for his fourth Super Bowl ring and is the league's most prized asset, received several penalties in his favor. The calls might not have been enough to determine the outcome, but they nonetheless impacted the game.
The accusations of Mahomes deliberately fishing for penalties are rampant, however. Mahomes address the idea on a radio interview Tuesday.
“I would say that the only one I felt like I probably did too much was the one on the sideline where I didn’t get a flag, and the ref saw it and didn’t throw a flag," he said, per Breitbart. "And I understood it immediately and know that I probably shouldn’t have done that. But, at the same time, the one that everybody’s talking about where I fell down, it’s like I was just trying to get out of the way of getting smoked by the defensive lineman running in. So, I’ll try to keep doing that and not take those hits because that’s the smart way to stay in the football game.”
Mahomes also added: "I‘ve kind of learned that no matter what happens during the game that, something’s going to come out about it if you win and you continue to win. So, I don’t really pay attention to it. I mean, obviously, I’ve been on both sides of it as far as how I felt the calls were made, but, at the end of the day, man, those guys are doing their best to make the best calls and keep it to where the players are making the plays in the game. And that’s what decides the outcome. And obviously there was a call here or there that people didn’t agree with, but, at the same time, I think there was a lot of other plays that really decided the outcome of that football game.”
Mahomes drew the ire of Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-broadcast Troy Aikman during ESPN's broadcast of the game, whose criticism went viral.
"He’s trying to draw the penalty,” Aikman had said. “Rather than just run out of bounds, he slows down. And that’s been the frustration, and I get it. I understand it. That’s been the frustration for these defensive players around the league.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE