Raiders DT Christian Wilkins Discusses His New Beginnings
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the biggest splashes of any team in free agency this offseason when they signed former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The veteran defensive tackle is expected to take a talented defense from good to great this season.
As he enters his sixth season in the league, Wilkins took a moment to reflect on how far he has come during his time in the National Football League.
"I've come a long way definitely since my rookie year in this league,” Wilkins said last week. “I've seen so much, I've done a lot, and knowing that and just seeing how far I've come always just keeps me hungry. I'm just always trying to be my best, and now you kind of see what experience and wisdom does for you because then now, when certain things go on, you're not rattled, or you can impart that wisdom into a younger guys. So, I'm just blessed to be in the position I'm in and to be able to do that."
Wilkins has progressively improved during his time in the league but now joins a defense one or two pieces away from being one of the best in the NFL last season. Since joining the Raiders, Wilkins has already given a glimpse of how significant his impact can be on the defense. He’s also quickly made his presence felt off the field and in the community.
"It's a new place for me, and I'm learning quickly that it's a great place to be,” Wilkins said. “I've never really been on the West Coast at all for an extended period of time. And I've said before, I'm an East Coast guy through and through, but being in this pocket of the country, there's so much to do, and I'm realizing it's a great place to be for a lot of different reasons.
"Like you said, in the community, all the great things you can just do outside, and there's so much, and that's always something that's been important to me. Because if I'm going to be a part of this team, this organization, I want to embrace all aspects of it."
