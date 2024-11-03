Raiders GM Tom Telesco's Spending Habits Will Have Huge Impact
As the Las Vegas Raiders sit at 2-6 going into Week 9, some have already turned the page to the offseason and next year already.
One of the things we know no matter what happens the rest of the season, the Raiders will look for their franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. And the Raiders will have money to spend.
Raiders teams before would not be able to sign key free agents or bring back players due to the fact they would overpay players.
General manager Tom Telesco has done a solid job in his first year with Silver and Black. Telesco had a good draft, fitting the vision of head coach Antonio Pierce. The rookies have been put in tough situations this season but have been ready for every single moment.
Telesco also has signed key players while still having money to spend next offseason.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant discussed Tom Telesco importance to the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The way you see Telesco come in, the diligent with the salary cap. I know that he has unfairly been given the nickname of coupon Tom. I think that is ridiculous," said Carpenter. "He has proved he was willing to spend. Look at what he spends for Christian Wilkins. He just understands I am going to be frugal but not cheap. I will pay you what you are worth. I am not paying you, what you are not worth. It is like some people would have rather overpaid for some guy, to prove he was not cheap. Well if you do not know the game well enough, that you are going to call him that when he is just being frugal that is fine. But I love the drafting. The discipline with the salary cap. The discipline with the spending. What is going on with this team through eight games, Telesco let us be honest has not shaped a lot of it. He has shaped some of it, but I think he has to get credit for his drafting. He has to get credit for continuing ... the financial discipline. I think that is a positive for this team.
"Just because you have money, does not mean you got to spend it," said Trezevant. "You do not have to spend it unwisely... A general manager who does not spend his money wisely is one of the worst traits you can have ... You always need money to move down the road. You never know what kind of injuries you are going to have. You always have to be prepared.
