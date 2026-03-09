Players for Raiders to Consider with No. 14 Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up another first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after trading defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens.

While fans are sad to part with Crosby, another first-round selection allows the organization to find another foundational player as the Raiders begin a rebuild. The Ravens had the No. 14 overall pick, so the Raiders now have two top-15 selections.

The Raiders can go in several different directions with this pick. After landing Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall selection, they have the chance to add another rookie who can make a significant impact alongside him.

Which players may be in play for the team with the No. 14 pick? Let's identify a few players who make sense.

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon

One of the top receivers in a deep pass-catching class, Lemon could be a solid option for the Raiders as a possession receiver. Lemon broke out during the 2025 season, catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans last season. At 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, he isn't the biggest receiver, but he can make big-time plays with the ball in his hands.

While it may be a bit rich to take a slot receiver so early, the Raiders need receiving talent, and Lemon could be a big-time player for an offense looking for an identity. Lemon would be an impressive pick if the Raiders can land him.

Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu

Adding to the trenches should be a major point of emphasis for this Raiders team, and Lomu would fit that bill. Alongside Spencer Fano, Lomu formed an elite tackle duo on the Utes, solidifying himself as a first-round pick in this draft class. The Raiders have several young offensive linemen who could be contributors next season, and adding Lomu to that group would be a wise investment.

Lomu is an athletic tackle who can play the left or right spot, so his positional versatility should be a draw for this Raiders team. Don't be surprised to see Lomu's name called with this pick.

Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor

The Raiders need an edge rusher desperately now, and Mesidor should be a solid consolation prize.

He spent a few extra years playing college football, but Mesidor finished his career with 208 tackles, 52.5 for loss, five forced fumbles, four passes defended, and 35.5 sacks. He won't go as high as his teammate, Rueben Bain Jr., but he is an excellent pass rusher in his own right.

Mesidor could be an impressive player for this Raiders team, as he has plenty of experience getting after the quarterback and finishing plays. He won't be Crosby, but he could be a good player worth taking at No. 14.