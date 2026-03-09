Jalen Nailor Becomes Latest Boost to Raiders' Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders are now adding a much-needed wide receiver to their team. The new offensive weapon that they are adding is wide receiver Jalen Nailor. Nailor was one of the top free-agent wide receivers this offseason.

Now he will bring his talents back to Las Vegas. Nailor played his high school football at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. Nailor is looking to be the receiver who gives the Silver and Black a player who could win on the outside.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) points after a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Dec 21, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiders Add Much Needed Wide Receiver

"Raiders have agreed to terms with WR Jalen Nailor on a three year, $35 million deal including $23 million guaranteed, per Ken Sarnoff and Joe DiBenedetto of 1 Of 1 Agency," said ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.

Raiders have agreed to terms with WR Jalen Nailor on a three year, $35 million deal including $23 million guaranteed, per Ken Sarnoff and Joe DiBenedetto of 1 Of 1 Agency. pic.twitter.com/1CGC4CcSLu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Nailor will be coming in and will be competing for the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver spot as of now. He will see a lot of action next season on the field as the Raiders are very thin at the receiver position, and now he is one of the veterans in that receiver room. It is going to be good to see what Nailor could do now with being the top wide receiver on the team. He is going to get a full offseason with the Raiders and with new head coach Klint Kubiak. He had a huge say in this free agent pick-up.

Nailor was the number three wide receiver in the Minnesota Vikings. Nailor was behind star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and number two receiver Jordan Addison. Now Nailor will get to show why the Raiders have brought him in and be that wide receiver he has been waiting to be over the last few years. He will be coming to a head coach who is great at putting his receivers in the best positions to be successful. Nailor will get better this offseason because he is a hard worker.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last season, the Raiders' wide receiver room was left with a young core after the Raiders traded Jakobi Meyers. That wide receiver room is still young and unproven, but they will get to show what they can do this offseason.

Last season, the young receivers did not receive the proper playing time to show what they can do. Now that changes this offseason with the new coaching staff that the Raiders are bringing in. Nailor is not the last move the Raiders are going to make at the wide receiver position this offseason.