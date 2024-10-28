Raiders Have Major Recurring Issue That Needs Fixing
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) have struggled to get out of their own way all year and it has been amplified in the past two weeks. Red zone inconsistencies have been one of the leading reasons why the Silver and Black have struggled to find victories.
In Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (7-0), the Raiders converted just twice on four red zone trips, one of them being the difference in the game.
After an interception put the offense on the Chiefs' 3-yard line, the Raiders ran the ball three straight times and finished with a sack on quarterback Gardner Minshew II for a turnover on downs.
It's the second time in back-to-back weeks that the Raiders had a first-and-goal opportunity inside the opposing 5-yard line and were unable to convert in a one-score game.
In last week's loss, the Raider offense had a first and goal at the Rams' 4-yard line. They were unable to punch it in and settled for a field goal. They lost that game by five points and the result could have been different if the Raiders found a way to score six.
"Yeah, it's really frustrating, that's obviously something we have to be better at," Minshew said after Sunday's loss. "We've been able get down there a few times, the defense put us down there a couple times, We got to be able to get it in the end zone, point blank period, if we want to be the team we got to be. So, I think we have to got to figure out what we've done well over the last little bit, figure out what's not working and go from there."
Last week, the Raiders threw the ball every play and failed to score a touchdown. This Sunday, they flipped the play calling and ran the ball each time. Neither method was successful but credit must be given for the attempt to switch things up to make something happen.
It is very puzzling for where the Raiders go from here when inside the red zone in close games. Finding the correct blueprint to get in the end zone has been a massive struggle and it is tough to determine if it relies more on the play calling or the execution on the field.
"Ball at the 3-yard line, I mean, got to punch it in right," said Coach Antonio Pierce after the loss to Kansas City. "Last week, we had the same opportunity, we threw it four straight times. So, trying to get it, we just got knocked back, they won at the line scrimmage on those plays."
Pierce mentioned the line of scrimmage being beaten and that could be the factor that is not allowing them to succeed. The Raiders have two rookie offensive linemen in starting roles and that youth could be playing a role.
