Raiders HC Antonio Pierce Impressed with the Return Game This Offseason
Going into training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders, all eyes were on the quarterback battle. Then the focus shifted to the defensive unit for the Raiders, as they could be a top defense in the league.
But what people must not forget about is special teams.
Now, with the NFL new kickoff rule changes, the Raiders' special teams should be even better. The Raiders already have one of the league's best kickers and punters in Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole, respecitvely. Now, Las Vegas wants to make noise and score points on kick and punt return.
In the Raiders' preseason final on Friday, we saw Raiders wide receiver Tyreik McAllister return a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown. We have also seen wide receiver Tre Tucker have some great returns in training camp and in the preseason. This is just another element that the Raiders coaching staff and players want to dominate in.
"One thing I was really excited about was just our return game," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. "Tre Tucker and McAllister have both showcased that they got some big plays ability we saw last night. Obviously, McAllister did a great job returning that for us. But Tre Tucker as well."
The new NFL kickoff rules have added a new dyamic to the game of football. Now, teams will have to look at all areas in the kicking game where they could get advantages in. Whether you are kicking, punting or returning, it is going to interesting how teams prepare and deal with these new kickoff rules.
This also adds a new way coaches have to decide who makes the roster depending on special teams play. Many players make a living on special teams. They call them special teams specialists.
With the Raiders making decisions on the 53-man roster, special teams will be a factor. Some players may find themselves making the roster because of their play on special teams. We know Pierce and Raiders general manager Tom Telesco will be looking closely at that as they make decisions.
The Raiders have until Tuesday to make final cuts.
