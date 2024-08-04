Raiders HC Antonio Pierce Likes What He's Seeing From Rookie LB
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was one of the players that head coach Antonio Pierce selected in the 2024 NFL Draft to fit the Las Vegas Raiders' new identity. Eichenberg is tough, smart, and a passionate football player and leader that is perfect for the environment and locker room that Pierce is cultivating very carefully.
So far at training camp, Eichenberg has exhibited more than enough to show that he has the ability to play at a high level in the pros. Most importantly, Eichenberg has shown comfort in pass coverage. The modern middle linebacker has to be athletic, fast, and able to cover. It was Eichenberg's biggest question mark coming out of Ohio State as a more traditional downhill run-stopper.
Pierce, a former linebacker himself, exhibited what seemed like pride in Eichenberg's success at training camp so far.
"Tommy is interesting, right? Didn't run a 40 [yard dash]. People question his speed. But one thing you can't question is his toughness, his anticipation, his feel for the game, the natural ability to move like a linebacker," Pierce said. "He sees the game well, I mean, it's funny because he sang Pop Smoke for his rookie dinner the other day, intro. And that was an interesting song topic, but I mean he has a little confidence about him, he has a swag about him. Cool to watch that, but Tommy has really done a really good job of studying the game of football."
Because of the takeover of passing offense, more and more teams will sub out a linebacker for a defensive back, sometimes even two linebackers. It is not uncommon for teams to play two linebackers a majority of the time.
For the Raiders, those two linebackers are Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. Spillane established himself as one of the best linebackers in the league last season, earning high marks from analytic gurus such as Pro Football Focus. Deablo has shown flashes the ability to play linebacker. If Eichenberg wants to see the field, he will likely have to continue to show his ability in pass coverage.
Pierce said that Eichenberg will stay at the Mike linebacker spot for now.
"I think what happens is you see a rookie doing well you do too much with him right away. [We will] leave him at Mike linebacker, then we'll adjust from there."
