Raiders' High-IQ Players Will Power Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders will rely on their defense to lead them to the postseason in 2024.
After an impressive end to the 2023 season, the Raiders expect to be one of the best units in the league, especially after a few additions, including superstar defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham leads a unit that plays with intensity and will out-tough their opponent, no matter who is on the other side of the ball.
Beyond being a tough team on the field, the Raiders also have several players with high IQs. Having multiple players who know what offenses will do is an incredible luxury.
The Raiders have one of those high-IQ players at each level of the defense: defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Robert Spillane, and safety Marcus Epps.
Crosby is obsessed with film. He constantly watches film and breaks down what opponents do so he knows where to be at all times. To have a player as relentless off the snap as Crosby, who rarely makes mistakes, is fortunate for the Raiders and unfortunate for their opponent.
Crosby also watches offensive linemen and studies their tendencies so he knows what he is facing. Just a few weeks ago, he taught other edge rushers to do the same at the Sack Summit, truly in love with the art of rushing the passer.
Having a star player like Crosby, who is obsessed with perfecting his game and knowing what the opposing team will do before the snap, is incredibly helpful for the defensive line.
Spillane wears the green dot for Graham’s defense, meaning he is the player Graham communicates with. Spillane calls out offensive formations and directs players to where they need to be.
Spillane was an excellent free agent find who plays mistake-free football and understands his own assignments and everyone else’s on the defense. Having him behind Crosby gives the players two intelligent players on defense.
Epps is another value free-agent signing who hangs on the last line of defense. He is a tackling machine who is constantly around the football in the run game and in coverage.
Not only did he play well for himself last season, but his presence helped Tre’von Moehrig have a bounce-back season.
The Raiders having these intelligent and talented players has helped other players on defense play well, leading them to perform well as a unit. The Raiders will lean on these three again in 2024.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.