Raiders Looking Around the League for 12 Personnel Inspiration
The Las Vegas Raiders are changing their offensive philosophy, as they have added many new faces to the offensive roster and coaching staff. Las Vegas has spent the offseason implementing a new offense as Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy looks to help expand the Raiders’ offense from the often disappointing outings from last season.
Along with multiple additions along the offensive line, the Raiders used the No. 13 pick in this year’s NFL Draft on one of the best tight ends in college football history, Brock Bowers. They paired him with arguably one of the best tight ends to enter the league in recent memory, Michael Mayer.
The addition of Bowers, combined with Mayer’s skill set, gives the Raiders the tools to run 12 personnel better than most teams successfully. The offensive scheme refers to offenses lining up with one running back in the backfield and two tight ends, which fits the Raiders’ current offensive roster well. Mayer and Bowers can block and make plays in the passing game, giving the Raiders flexibility on offense they haven’t had in a while.
Raiders passing game coordinator Scott Turner said that although the Raiders have the roster to successfully run the offensive formation, they will still gather ideas and inspiration from many places. Turner says the team will study teams that have been successful with 12 personnel and add their own Silver and Black spin to it.
“Absolutely. I mean, you've heard the expression before, 'This is a copycat league,’” Turner said last week. “So, you try to study the teams that are that you're like, and then when you add some new players, and you are maybe your personnel is a little different than what has been in the past, you do that -- you kind of look around the league, last few years and say, 'Alright, who's been in this similar situation? What are the things that they do? How can it fit us?'
“And that's what, a lot of times, this time of year is for; you're installing certain plays, and obviously, you can't do everything during the game. But you get a chance to see what you're good at, what your guys are good at, what the coaches feel comfortable with, and then that's what it kind of grows into. But yeah, people call it copying, I call it research, just to look and just kind of see what works."
