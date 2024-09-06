Raiders' Maxx Crosby Makes Big Announcement
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby can do it all. In fact, he does it all. He is one of the league's best players, a standout in a talented field of defenders and edge rushers specifically. His personality and playstyle have made him one of the NFL's most popular stars.
Crosby's podcast, "The Rush," is a hit among NFL and non-NFL fans alike. Now, Crosby will be doing more in front of the camera and behind a microphone.
It was recently announced that Crosby will join a new SiriusXM radio show called "Let's Go." The show will recap weekly NFL news, and along with Crosby, the cast will include iconic head coach Bill Belichick, Sports Illustrated great Peter King, and Jim Gray.
Tom Brady will supposedly appear on the show as a guest from time to time. The show will likely be a hit, given the all-star lineup of personalities and football minds.
Crosby also has a season to look forward to, one that could be his most prosperous from a personal and team standpoint. Surrounding Crosby might just be the best defense he has been part of during his time in the Silver and Black.
He is surrounded by talent and depth-- Christian Wilkins, Malcolm Koonce, Adam Butler, John Jenkins and Tyree Wilson. With that, Crosby had a very productive offseason and his focus on football seems to be sharper than it has ever been.
Crosby told as much to the Raiders Podcast Network during fall camp.
"Just the best version of myself, every single day, I think the physical part is a major component ... all of the little things to refine and elevate my game personally," Crosby said. "But it's the mental side, no clutter, no distractions, focus on what's most important. My circle is tight-knit, everybody on the same page and understand what I'm trying to achieve, and they all got to understand that because it requires so much sacrifice on my end. My circle is smaller and tighter than ever, but I have the best people in the world around me, so, yeah it's been an incredible time so far."
One thing is for certain: Crosby keeps winning.
