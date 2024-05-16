Raiders' Midseason Bye Week Could Come at the Right Time
The National Football League released each team's schedule on Wednesday, and the Las Vegas Raiders’ schedule looks favorable for many reasons.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has done an admirable job of improving the team’s roster since his arrival earlier this offseason. Telesco and the Raiders have added depth at nearly every position on the field, and with the schedule being released, they can now begin making plans for the season.
Last season, the Raiders had one of the latest bye weeks in the entire league, having fallen during Week 13. The Raiders were grateful for the time off, as it gave them nearly two weeks away from football-related activities right after Thanksgiving when the team desperately needed it.
This season, the Raiders' bye week falls three weeks earlier during the season’s 10th week. The time off comes nearly a month sooner in the season and will give the Silver and Black the chance to regroup as they prepare for the second half.
More importantly, Las Vegas faces Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8. It then has consecutive road games against Joe Burrow’s Bengals and the Miami Dolphins. Luckily for the Raiders, their bye week falls the week between both games.
Considering the struggles the Raiders had against the Dolphins last season, the Raiders will gladly accept an extra week to prepare for Miami's’ explosive offense. The good news for the Raiders is that this time, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins will be on their side instead of with the Dolphins.
The Raiders have three AFC West games, two of which are against the Chiefs, in the two weeks before and the three weeks after their bye week. Unlike last season, the Raiders' bye week this season will allow them to make the necessary adjustments that have a realistic chance of helping the team contend for the playoffs down the stretch.
When the Raiders' bye week came last season, they were already on the brink of elimination from the playoffs, losing four of their previous six games before the time off. The Raiders' schedule is set up so they can enter this year’s bye week on a much better trajectory than last season.
As Las Vegas looks to return to playoff contention, every detail matters, including when its bye week falls.
