Raiders Minicamp is About Building 'Camaraderie and Chemistry'
Over the last year, the Las Vegas Raiders have had many moving pieces, not only in players on and off the field but also in the coaching staff and the organization as a whole.
Typically, when an organization has a lot of turnaround, it has a hard time getting players to build chemistry not only with its teammates but also with its new coaches.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce is doing a great job with his players and coaches, placing an emphasis on being there for one another. Pierce's staff knows what it takes to win and knows what a team with chemistry looks like. Pierce hired veteran coaches to help him out with that and other aspects of the game of football to help him navigate as he prepares for his first season as the Raiders' full-time head coach.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders' chemistry building on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"AP's approach, he goes, 'Hey, let us do as much of this on the field as we can, it is 109 degrees today. So, when we get into the meetings, we could certainly teach and do what we need to do but let us get them out of there quicker. Let them go into the wait rooms let them eat. Then they could have the camaraderie,'" Carpenter said. "See, you want both. You want camaraderie and chemistry. And that is the focus of this minicamp. A lot of talking, a lot of communicating, a lot of it. I do not even know how many older players I watched talking and teaching and communicating. That is invaluable. ... You want your best players to be your hardest workers and to be the teachers."
The will help the Raiders this upcoming season. Having veterans making the younger players feel welcome and teaching them what they are expected to do is a big boost for this team coming in with a lot of changes.
"I think it is a credit to Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce, is they have veterans at every position, every position," Carpenter said. "Willing younger players. I think that is not normal."
