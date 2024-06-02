Raiders Name Four Recipients of Diversity Coaching Fellowship
The Las Vegas Raiders' have revealed four recipients of the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program coaches, who will join them at the 2024 mandatory mini-camp, per a Raiders press release from Friday.
The following are the four honorees:
Aaron Fletcher, Defense
Flether is a former colleague of Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. The two coached together at Arizona State when Fletcher served as the team's defensive backs coach for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Pierce was the Sun Devils' associate head coach, defensive coordinator, and recruiting coordinator that season.
Fletcher is going into his first season as the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Abilene Christian. He was most recently a defensive assistant at Ole Miss for the 2023 season.
Lenny Vandermade, Offense
Vandermade is the head coach at St. Ignatius College Prep in San Francisco, California. Last year was his first season in the role, which he served after spending a decade at USC. Vandermade was an offensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens in 2004 and for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004 to 2006.
Aaron Caver, Offense
Caver is going into his third season as offensive coordinator at Pierce College in Los Angeles, California and his seventh overall with the program.
Before that, Caver was the offensive coordinator at Milken Community High School for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The year before that, he served as the recruiting coordinator at Southwest College.
Peyton Yanagi, Special Teams
Yanagi comes off a one-year stint with the University of Nevada as the team's special teams coordinator. He is now entering his first season as special teams quality control coach for Army West Point.
According to the press release, the Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellowship is "designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches, all 32 NFL clubs participate each year. The program's objective is to use NFL clubs' offseason workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience, and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position."
More on the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship can be found at NFL Operations.
