Raiders Not Good Enough to Just Show Up and Expect to Win

The Las Vegas Raiders need to respond positively this Sunday. If the Raiders fall to 1-3 after Week 4, it will be very concerning.

Michael Canelo

Sep 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce reacts in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders got a major wake-up call in their Week 3 36-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Now, the Raiders get ready for their Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. We expect them to have a positive response after what happened to them in Week 3. If the Raiders do not have a good showing at Allegiant Stadium in Week 4, there are going to be serious concerns about this team moving forward. And a 1-3 start will not be good for anyone in that Raiders locker room.

Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the wake-up call the Raiders got in Week 3 on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."

"This team played a terrible game," Carpenter said. "They just played terrible. ... But if they respond it is a wake-up call, like the win on Christmas day last year, that propelled the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory. If they used this to get to nine or ten wins, to turn their season around. As a wake-up call that they are not good enough to just show up and expect teams to lay down. Then, I think you look back at it. Still a disappointing loss, but good came of it. I just think, trying to be as fair with you as I can. And looking through lenses. I mean, they are not 0-3. They're still a team that is right there in the hunt for a playoff spot. They are in it. I know it is only three games, but those are all things you need to remember. There are a lot of 0-3 teams right now that would love to be the Raiders. I just think you have to keep it in perspective... This happens. ... So, how they respond is the big issue. ... We are going to learn a lot about the Raiders on Sunday. And I believe because I am embedded. After all, I am here because I am talking to people all the time. I believe that I have my thumb on what this team is and who this team is. ... But I believe they are going to respond. Because of the character."

Michael Canelo

MICHAEL CANELO

