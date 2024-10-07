Raiders' Offense Dominated by Broncos in Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders fall to 2-3 on the season after a 34-18 loss to the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders previously had an eight-game winning streak against their AFC West rivals that has now ended after today’s dominant performance from Denver.
Coach Antonio Pierce is now looking for answers, especially at quarterback. Gardner Minshew threw two interceptions on the game, including a 100-yard pick-six to Patrick Surtain II.
He also underthrew Tre Tucker and Riley Moss picked it off. The former third-round selection recorded his first career interception on that play.
Aidan O’Connell entered the game in relief of Minshew when the game was in hand for the Broncos. Surtain picked him off, too. A forgettable day for the Silver and Black quarterbacks.
It was a tough day for the Raiders’ offensive line. The Broncos recorded three sacks, one each from Zach Allen, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto.
The Raiders have put up points this season at times, but have largely struggled on that side of the ball. Beyond just the quarterback position, the Raiders must find ways to sustain drives and score points, or this season could be in trouble quickly.
Is a fix at quarterback immediately on the roster? Will switching to O’Connell solve all the Raiders offense’s problems?
It also did not help that star receiver Davante Adams was not out there for this game. The Raiders finished with just 215 combined passing yards. Bo Nix had 206 by himself. The Raiders need more from players like Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker.
It was not all bad for the Raiders offensively, however. The game started off with a bang as Minshew took a shot downfield and Brock Bowers made an incredible leaping catch, taking it 57 yards to the house for the score.
The Raiders were also moving the ball well down the field before Surtain jumped in front of Minshew’s pass to Bowers.
The run game was better again, totaling 115 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Without Zamir White, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah made a few plays.
There were moments to build off of for the Raiders, but Vance Joseph’s Broncos defense was flat out dominant.
The Raiders play a dominant Pittsburgh Steelers defense next week, so they will have to figure things out – quickly.
