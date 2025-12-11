The Disastrous Trend Raiders Must Immediately Break vs. Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fans have had to repeatedly adjust their expectations in the 2025 NFL season.

Coming into the year, there was a belief that this team could be dark-horse playoff contenders after the aggressive win-now moves they made in the offseason. Clearly, that hasn't panned out.

Since firing two of their coordinators — Tom McMahon, who led the special teams, and Chip Kelly, who called plays for the offense — the Raiders have just been hoping for some meaningful signs of improvement amid this lost season.

So far, nothing they've tried has worked. Since Greg Olson took over in Kelly's role as offensive coordinator, Las Vegas has gone 0-2, averaging just 15.5 points in that span. Something's got to give.



Raiders can't allow Eagles to get right



Not only have the Las Vegas Raiders fallen to an abysmal 2-11 mark in the 2025 NFL season, but opponents have been using them to bounce back and rebuild chemistry throughout the campaign. The Chicago Bears started out at 0-3. Then, they beat the Raiders in Week 4 and then won seven of their next eight games after that. The Jacksonville Jaguars went into their clash with Las Vegas at 4-3. They're now 9-4.

In Week 15, the Raiders get the pleasure of playing another reeling team: the Philadelphia Eagles. The reigning Super Bowl champions are still firmly in the playoff picture, leading the NFC East at 8-5, but they've lost three games in a row. Jalen Hurts is hoping to rebound from his five-turnover performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in his last outing.



Las Vegas doesn't have anything meaningful left to play for this season, but this franchise will want to show some pride and improvement down the stretch. Head Coach Pete Carroll, Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, and quarterback Geno Smith all need to earn security in their current roles.



So far, the Raiders look much better suited for a complete franchise teardown than to run it back. However, if Las Vegas can show some signs of life down the stretch, the organization might be moved to give it at least one more year to see what this core can do with some continuity and marginal improvements along the roster.

No one's expecting the Raiders to beat the Eagles, but they need to at least keep it competitive against a team that's known for playing down to its competition. FanDuel has Las Vegas as 11.5-point underdogs on the road, listed at +560 on the moneyline.

