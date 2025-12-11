Raiders Fans Should Root for These Teams in Week 15

Usually, when fans are deciding which teams other than their own to root for, it is for playoff implications. At 2-11, that is undoubtedly out of the question for the Raiders. Las Vegas Raiders. Instead of the playoffs, the Raiders have other things to be concerned with.

However, even after losing 11 of their last 12 games, the Raiders have rooting interests, just for different reasons. Those reasons have more to do with the organization's future than with what happens to the Raiders over the next four weeks. It is time to look towards the future.

Check Out the Raiders' Rooting Interests below.

New York Giants

November 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) celebrate after sacking New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Raiders have already played two of the teams that pose the biggest threat to their chances at securing the top pick in the NFL Draft. Their Week 17 matchup against the Giants will play a monumental role in where both teams pick in the draft, as both teams are 2-11.

The Giants face a Washington Commanders team that will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels on Sunday. A Giants win against Washington would all but seal the deal for the Raiders getting the top pick, assuming they continue their current seven-game losing streak.

Tennessee Titans

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Titans will likely be the Raiders ' most significant threat to securing the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, depending on whether or not the Raiders beat the Giants later this season. Las Vegas has only two wins this season, one against the Titans.

Tennessee beat the Browns, who beat the Raiders, so that works in Las Vegas' favor. Still, the Titans' win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday would help the Raiders a lot. Tennessee beating the 49ers is unrealistic, but they have a winnable game against the New Orleans Saints coming up.

Cleveland Browns

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) carries the ball on a 66-yard touchdown reception against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders lost to the Browns which should help them keep the Browns behind them on the draft boards. Still, just one more win from the Browns would all but eliminate the Browns as a team that could finish ahead of the Raiders in the draft order. Raiders fans should root for the Browns to lose to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Raiders have already begun wisely letting many of the younger players they have had stashed away on their roster get more playing time. At 2-11, with one of the top picks in the draft and lots of money to spend in free agency, the Raiders need to figure out what they have in their young players.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted how, despite their 2-11 record, there are some positives to the lost season. Primarily, the Raiders get to develop their young players through playing time on Sundays, rather than only in practice.

“Those guys have been close enough the whole time about battling, but I know that Shedrick [Jackson] – we told him Wednesday, or whatever it was, that he had a chance to play, and I was really fired up for him, to be able to tell him that, because he knew that he was getting some reps, but he didn't hear it from me yet," Carroll said.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws downfield against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“And you can just tell the uplift that happens. And I heard about his work in the weight room, and so it does make a difference, particularly late when guys might cancel themselves out somewhat and think I'm not going to get a shot, you know? He really rose to the occasion and had a really impressive week of practice, and so we weren't hesitant to go to him or give him a chance.

“And that was really one of the favorite stories in the game. It just gives other guys hope as well and keeps hope alive. That's why young guys playing can be a real boost to your season, and certainly for them, but for other people as well, so I was really happy for him.”

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

