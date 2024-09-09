Raiders Offense Must Execute Better, Especially Along the Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense struggled to get much of anything going, against the Los Angeles Chargers, bringing back flashbacks of last season for the Silver and Black.
The unit did not run the ball well, only rushing for 71 yards. It did not protect the ball, turning it over three times, each of which was debilitating, and the Raiders offense did not block well, allowing quarterback Gardner Minshew II to be sacked four times, losing 34 yards. Much like the turnovers, the sacks the Raiders’ offense gave up seemed to come at the worst moments.
The Raiders offense has many things it needs to work on. However, the most pressing issue for the Raiders against the Chargers was the lack of blocking along the offensive line. The poor blocking by the offensive line negatively impacted any and everything Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy tried to do against the Chargers.
Getsy tried to get the Raiders’ running backs going by getting the ball to various running backs in multiple ways. The lack of blocking made it difficult for any of the Raiders' running backs to find success or a rhythm, as Chargers defenders were instantly in the Raiders’ backfield essentially all game.
The Raiders' inability to get the running game going threw off the entire game for Getsy and the Raiders' offense. Still, the Raiders had a chance to win the game, as its defense held the Chargers’ offense out of the endzone for as long as it could until, eventually, the lack of points from the offense caught up to the Raiders' defense, and they allowed multiple scores in the fourth quarter.
More importantly, the Raiders’ offensive line's lack of blocking repeatedly put the offense in obvious passing situations, making the problem worse. They were also not very good at pass protection. This played a significant role in the sacks the Raiders’ offense gave up.
While it is still very early in the season, and the Raiders were in their first game with a new offense, most of the issues the Raiders had against the Chargers circle back to the lack of productive play along the offensive line.
