Raiders Offense Showed Its Potential Early in Week 5
Over the last couple of seasons, much has been made about the struggles of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense. The unit has had multiple quarterbacks and offensive coordinators in a short time and has had trouble establishing continuity on the offensive side of the ball. There has been a revolving door at multiple positions on the offense, including quarterback and along the offensive line.
The Raiders hired Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy to help get the offense going in the right direction this season. As expected, it has taken Getsy time to implement his offense, which is typical for any new coordinator on either side of the ball. Getsy’s offense will take time to develop, the same way Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense took time to do so.
Still, Sunday against the Denver Broncos, Getsy and the Raiders offense seemed to have figured things out, as the unit moved quickly down the field early on. The Raiders raced to a 10-3 lead and were close to pushing their lead even higher.
“Yeah, I mean, we were rolling,” Pierce said. “I mean, think about it: the ball's on the four-and-a-half-yard line, and we're about to probably go up 17- three. Worst case scenario, 13 to three. I thought we were making plays.”
Pierce noted that the Raiders’ offense was moving along fine early in the game against the Broncos. Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy did a masterful job of calling the right plays at the right time for the Raiders offense in early going.
“Hell of a job throw and catch by Brock [Bowers] on a fourth play or fifth play the game,” Pierce said. “Then you saw the running game pick up. [Ameer] Abdullah was running well, had a little mixture with some receivers, jet sweeps, and DJ Turner getting involved.”
At the beginning of the game, it seemed everything the Raiders called on offense was working. It was the best the Raiders’ offense had played all season, and the game was going better than anyone within the Raiders organization could have imagined.
The injury-riddled Raiders appeared to be heading towards what would likely be a decisive victory. Then disaster struck. Quarterback Gardner Minshew’s terrible pass sailed over the outstretched hand of Bowers, their 6-foot-4 rookie tight end.
“And, I mean, it was flowing, very, very fluid,” Pierce said. “I thought those guys did a great job, especially up front, protecting the quarterback; QB getting rid of the ball, and then that play happened."
The Raiders have many things working against them this season. However, as frustrating as the offense has been to watch this season, the unit showed glimpses of what it can be under Getsy if they play to their capabilities and execute properly. However, Minshew’s interception that was returned for a touchdown was a reminder of how bad things can get when they do not play to their capabilities and execute properly.
