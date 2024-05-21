Raiders Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy Talks QB Competition
The Las Vegas Raiders have a good old-fashioned quarterback competition on their hands.
It's the battle of age vs. youth -- a second-year pro in Aidan O'Connell who has starting experience as a member of the Silver and Black, and a veteran in Gardner Minshew II, who has starting experience of his own with multiple teams.
Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the rest of the staff are in the very early stages of evaluating the competition.
"I don't think 'traits' necessarily is the right word," Getsy told reporters on Tuesday. "I think the evaluation of the performance on a whole. I think there's a lot of parts to it, I think it's the way that the operation -- making sure we're taking care of the football -- and then, the production part of it. I think this is a long process; we're at the beginning stages of it. Everyone trying to get a grasp of what we're trying to accomplish, not just the Qs [quarterbacks] but everybody. And so, the good thing is, we got a good group in that room. Those guys work their butt off, and they're competitive, but they're great teammates, too, at the same time. So, the beginning part of this thing has been a lot of fun."
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has said throughout the offseason that O'Connell is the front-runner. Getsy has already been impressed with the young quarterback.
"[For] him to get thrown into the way ... and to see the adversity," Getsy said, "I mean, I think it was like a zero, they didn't score [against the Minnesota Vikings] and then they go score all those points [against the Los Angeles Chargers]. I mean, that's a really cool reflection of the type of kid that he is and the approach that he brings. I mean, there's one thing that I would definitely pat him on the back for at this point is just the willingness to be taught and willingness to be vulnerable in this opportunity to get better. I mean, that's really cool to see a guy who's had success now really excited to learn some new stuff."
