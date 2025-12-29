Why Ashton Jeanty Couldn't Prevent Raiders' 10th Consecutive Loss

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders entered Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on the line. Both teams sat several players ahead of the matchup, making the matchup much more interesting than it should be between two bad teams.

Still, the Raiders' performance showed several fatal flaws they have spent the season unable to overcome. This is especially true on offense, where many of the Raiders' most significant issues have surfaced this season. Sunday was another instance of the Raiders beating the Raiders.

Las Vegas finished Sunday's game with 60 yards of rushing, a far cry from their performance last week against one of the best run defenses in the National Football League. The Raiders' offense is not built for success as it is, let alone without Brock Bowers in the lineup.

The Raiders ' offense has been the team's demise this season and for much of the previous two. Las Vegas needs a total reset over the offseason. They must address their offensive line and add more pass-catching options to the roster. Las Vegas cannot afford to not do so.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek's first NFL Draft saw him add several offensive players he and the Raiders' coaching staff believed could make a difference. However, the Raiders' reality could not be further from that. Las Vegas barely played the most of their draft class until the season was lost.

Still, even after the Raiders' productive performance in last week's loss to the Houston Texans, the Raiders made rookie wide receiver Jack Bech inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants. Las Vegas took the field without Bowers, Bech, Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Sunday's blowout loss was the result of a shorthanded Raiders team that likely would not have competed much better even with the players they were missing. The Raiders are a broken team. Las Vegas' roster is subpar from top to bottom. This offseason will be their chance to start anew.

The Raiders' matchup against the Giants was one of the most significant games they have had in years. This offseason will be much of the same. With what will likely be the No. 1 overall pick and plenty of money to spend in free agency, the Raiders must nail this offseason.

As the Raiders prepare for their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday, their attention will be much more on the future than on Week 18 of a lost season, and rightfully so. The Raiders are set up for a productive offseason.

