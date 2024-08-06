Raiders' Pierce is Sticking to the Script Ahead of First Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders started game week on Monday as they prepare for their first preseason game on Saturday. On Monday, it was back to business for the Raiders, and the offense was looking to bounce back from a poor outing in the team's scrimmage.
The Raiders' quarterback competition is still wide open for both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II. Meanwhile, the wide receiver corps is looking for that fourth and fifth guy to go with Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. Then there's the offensive line, which is mixing it up and trying different players in different spots.
The defense is looking to stay dominate. The young bucks are stepping up and looking to take advantage of all their opportunities.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the start of Week 3 of training camp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I talked to AP today," Carpenter said. "And I asked him point blank, has anybody separated themselves [at quarterback]? Is there a clear No. 1 one or anything like that? He said no. He said something that was extremely powerful. It is something I have been telling you. He said about Gardner, makes a lot of good plays. And then interceptions. ... I am giving you what I am hearing and knowing from the inside. ... On the inside, AP had said it so many times that it is almost redundant -- ball security. ... I could tell you today, none of the quarterbacks separated themselves in any type of way. ... I believe this job is a complete dead heat.
" ... AP also talked about how impressed with the nastiness on the offensive line. Now I want to make this super clear, the issue is not with the offensive line. ... It is quarterbacks and wide receivers. The offensive of line is playing at a very high level. He talked about how well Dylan Parham, Cody Whitehead are playing. Andre James is having a great camp.
"Maxx Crobsy is the best player on the team. And there is no one close. On either side of the ball. I think Davante [Adams] is a great player. I think Davante is going to the NFL Hall of Fame. I think he is the best wide receiver in the NFL. Maxx is playing checkers, and everyone else is playing chess. ... Byron Young is playing so much better, he is playing at a very high level. Malcolm Koonce is playing way up. Adam Butler, way up here. And Jakobi [Meyers] is playing very well."
