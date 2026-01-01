What the Raiders Have To Keep in Mind This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders will head into 2026 on a ten-game losing streak, the most in the NFL. They head into Week 18 with the worst record in the league. Not a lot of things have gone right for them this season, but they finally got a break last week.

Getting blown out by the New York Giants can hardly be called a break, but their Week 17 matchup was more than just a battle between two bottom-of-the-barrel teams. The Raiders now have the opportunity of a lifetime to change their franchise, a chance to draft Fernando Mendoza . What do they have to keep in mind this offseason in order for things to go smoothly?

Week 17 Takeaways

ESPN released an article going over their biggest takeaways from every game that took place in Week 17. For the Raiders, their biggest takeaway is how important this offseason will be for John Spytek and the Raiders organization as a whole.

"By extending their losing streak to 10 games, the Raiders have an 80% chance of securing the No. 1 pick (independent of other games), according to ESPN Analytics. The organization hasn't had the top pick since it drafted quarterback JaMarcus Russell in 2007".

JaMarcus Russell was the first time in this franchise's history they selected first overall, which is a testament to how historically good they've been. Unfortunately, Russell is one of the biggest NFL busts of all time, and that's what they're trying to avoid in Mendoza.

"This offseason is shaping up to be big for first-time general manager John Spytek. Not only are the Raiders on the verge of being the first team on the clock in April, but Las Vegas is projected to have the second-most cap space and might look for a new head coach ... again".

Whether or not Pete Carroll will be this team's head coach next season or not, the fact remains that they need another offensive coordinator. With that much cap space, they need to surround Mendoza with as much help as possible. That doesn't even mean more weapons.

He has plenty enough as it is with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty . What he needs, or whoever they draft first overall, to succeed is an improved offensive line and more help for Maxx Crosby on the defensive side of the ball. The Raiders' next five years, or longer, will be determined by how they approach this offseason. They must not fall for the trap of going for a flashy offensive player. This roster needs help around the edges more than anything.

