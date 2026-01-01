Why the Raiders Are Turning to Kenny Pickett One More Time

It is said that a team with two quarterbacks is a team with no starting quarterback, but the Las Vegas Raiders have always done things their own way. As they near the end of the regular season and are likely to secure the top pick in the NFL Draft, they appear to have the answer at quarterback, finally.

The Raiders have searched for answers at quarterback for much of the past three seasons. They believed Geno Smith would perform much better than he has this season, but that could be said about several players on the Raiders' roster. Las Vegas has lost 10 games in a row.

Watch Kenny Pickett discuss below.

As the Raiders prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their season-finale, they will do so severely shorthanded. The Raiders will take the field with hardly any impact players worth noting, which appears to be by design. Las Vegas' season-long downward spiral is almost complete.

Las Vegas has lost 14 of their last 15 games and only need one more loss to put a cherry on top of one of the worst seasons in franchise history. It is no secret what is on the line for the Raiders on Sunday.

“Let's just see what happens here and give us a couple of days here. We'll figure it out. I'm anxious to see Kenny [Pickett] and Aidan [O'Connell] play if they get the chance, so we'll see how that goes,” Carroll said.

Carroll elaborated, noting that while he had not officially ruled Smith out of Sunday's game, it does not appear that he will be able to recover in time to start for Las Vegas. At this point in the season, it makes little sense to bring Smith back onto the field, especially coming off an injury.

"I don't think that he's going to be able to make that recovery. We wish that he could, and I hate closing the door on any opportunity, but it's going to be really hard for him. We're getting Kenny [Pickett] ready to go and Aidan [O'Connell] ready to go,” Carroll said.

“Those guys are going to battle all week long. Kenny's been the two all season, so he's likely to be the guy that starts, but both guys will play, and I want them to kind of share the game and give them an opportunity to play."

Have Raiders stories sent directly to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE