Raiders Players Will Be Energized by Coaching Changes
As the Las Vegas Raiders come off their bye week, the players will return to new coaching changes.
The Raiders organization made some coaching changes on the offensive side of the ball after their Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The coaching changes happened because of the lack of production from the Raiders offense in the first half of the season.
The Raiders are looking to get a spark from their new offensive coordinator, Scott Turner, and see if this change could make the offense play better.
Former Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had nine games to show what he could do with the offense, but for the most part week after week the offense looked the same and there were no signs of improvement.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about how the players will be energized by the coaching changes on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think they are going to be excited," said Carpenter. "I think they are going to look at it as a turning of the page. I do not think there is going to be a lot of wailing and weeping over the loss of Luke Getsy. I am not trashing him, we both know he is a terrific man ... I just do not think there is going to be a lot of sadness."
"I think they are going to be energized," said Trezevant. "Not in the sense of hey everything we are going to do from now on is going to work out. But they are going to be energized, from the sense that at least we tried to do something different. Okay, the first nine weeks of the season, all of their losses looked pretty much the same ... I think right now what the players are going to say is, we might lose this week but at least we tried something different. We did not go out there and do the same thing and beat our head against the wall. And it not worked ... I think they are going to be energized by the sense of hey at least we are trying something new."
"With AP, they have not quit on him, and they love him," said Carpenter.
