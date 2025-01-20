Raiders Potential Free Agent: Lions WR Tim Patrick
The Las Vegas Raiders could be close to finding their next head coach.
With all signs pointing to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson taking the job, things could be looking up for the Silver and Black.
Despite a mistake-filled loss to the Washington Commanders at home, Johnson had the Lions offense as one of the best units in the league all season.
If Johnson gets the job, Raider Nation hopes his coaching acumen and connection with Tom Brady will give their rather stagnant offense a new, more vibrant look.
To do that, Johnson could bring some familiar faces with him from Detroit to Las Vegas. One of those is wide receiver Tim Patrick.
After two devastating injuries, the Lions took a chance on Patrick with a practice squad deal. He cashed in on that deal, eventually being promoted to the active roster and being a productive player for Detroit.
Patrick played in 16 games and caught 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns. His best game of the season came against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field when he caught six passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns.
Patrick went undrafted in 2017 out of Utah. He bounced around a few practice squads before finding a home with the Denver Broncos. In four seasons in Denver, Patrick caught 143 passes for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns.
By remaining familiar with the offensive system, Patrick could be a seamless fit for the Raiders. He could slot in as the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Jakobi Meyers, giving Johnson’s offense two reliable possession receivers.
Patrick is a big-bodied target at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds. He has often been a deep threat and a true perimeter receiver, but he had to change his play style after his injuries. He was impressive as an ancillary piece for one of the best offenses in the NFL.
Patrick fits the Raiders’ identity of toughness and competitiveness. His perseverance in fighting through an ACL and Achilles injury to revive his career was one of the best storylines for the Lions in 2024.
Johnson would benefit from bringing as many familiar faces to Las Vegas as possible, and Patrick would easily improve this Raiders offense.
