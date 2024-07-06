Raiders QBs Share Important Skill
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II to compete with Aidan O’Connell, who posted an admirable rookie season given his circumstances.
This won’t be an easy decision for the Raiders. O’Connell showed promise and has the support of his teammates and coaching staff, but Minshew has been a winner with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, and Indianapolis Colts.
Whoever the starter is when the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, they’ll have plenty of weapons around them to carry some of the weight of the offense.
O’Connell and Minshew have their own unique strengths. Minshew is better at using his legs to extend plays, while O’Connell is a much better processor.
However, the two share a similar skill set or body of skill sets.
They are both excellent at throwing with anticipation and making quick decisions. This is a valuable skill for quarterbacks, as the Raiders can play with tempo next season if they want to.
O’Connell thrived at Purdue as a decision-maker because of his accuracy and ability to get the ball out quickly. He even drew comparisons to Tom Brady because of it.
While he didn’t have the full season to show it, there was enough that O’Connell put on tape last season to show that he will be able to do it as a starter in the NFL. For a fourth-round pick to be thrown into the fire midway through the season, he put up some impressive performances showing off those skills.
Minshew throws with excellent anticipation and accuracy. As a career backup, his arm has kept teams afloat. He can move outside of the pocket and make throws into tight windows, which has led to multiple opportunities on the field.
New Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy can do a lot with either quarterback. Both quarterbacks are cerebral and will not turn the ball over, which should lead to longer, more sustained drives and, eventually, more points on the board.
Some Raiders fans may want O’Connell to start, while others may want Minshew. One thing, however, will be consistent with both of them: they’ll both be accurate and make good decisions with the football.
