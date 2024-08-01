Raiders Rookie Opening Eyes at Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted a plethora of players they believe have the potential to contribute to Antonio Pierce's vision for the Silver and Black.
A late-round pick spent on running back Dylan Laube, out of FCS New Hampshire, could pay dividends.
Pro Football Focus' Ben Cooper named Laube as an AFC rookie with the most to gain from training camp.
"Perhaps no one has more to gain based on current depth chart positions than Laube. While the New Hampshire product finds himself fourth in Las Vegas’ running back pecking order, he has a clear path to significant snaps after the Raiders let star Josh Jacobs walk in free agency," Cooper wrote. "Zamir White, Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah are all capable backs, but Laube is a Swiss Army knife. Whatever the Raiders need of him, he can provide -- blocking, rushing or receiving. He posted a 90th-percentile PFF receiving grade and an 89th-percentile yards-per-route-run figure in 2023. Special teams could be the sixth-rounder’s calling early in his NFL career."
So far, Laube has been a standout in camp. His presence has been known by players and coaches alike. Recently, defensive end Malcolm Koonce gave praise to the rookie. Koonce was last season's breakout star on defense, registering eight sacks.
"[Laube's] nice, he's a baller," Oonce said. "He's definitely a good runner and he's serious about his profession."
Our Hondo Carpenter Sr. lauded the rookie on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Insider Podcast."
"That young man is a football player, and every single day I think his team is falling in love with him," Carpenter said. "He's getting reps with the 1s and the 2s. Do I think he's going to be the No. 1 running back? No. But they're creating place for him to be on the field. He's the kinda guy that you have to create places to get him on the field. He is a difference-maker. Great attitude. He got drilled today. And step back, kept going. You could hear the entire offense just roar. ... They just drew energy from him.
"That man just has a relentless work ethic. ... He is a hard worker."
