Raiders Star Gives Thoughts on Unique Colorado Player
The biggest storyline in college football this season has been the performance of Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter.
Hunter, a Heisman Trophy candidate, has played both cornerback and wide receiver for Coach Deion Sanders’ squad. His excellent play has helped the Buffaloes reach a 3-1 record.
Hunter’s play this season has him firmly at the top of many 2025 NFL mock drafts. Many teams expected to pick at the top of the draft hope Hunter is available when they make their selection.
However, Hunter’s positional versatility could be viewed as a blessing and a curse. While he has played both sides of the ball, he may not be able to do so in the NFL because of the rigorous and demanding nature of professional football.
Hunter will likely have to choose between cornerback and wide receiver when he gets to the next level.
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby plays nearly every snap on one side of the ball. He knows how tough that is and broke down how much tougher it could be for Hunter if he tried to do both in the NFL.
Crosby spoke about Hunter on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush."
“I’m not doubting that he can play receiver at the NFL level, and I’m not doubting that he can play cornerback at that level,” Crosby said. “Can he play 120 snaps for a 17-game season? It’s never been done. So, I would be crazy to say, ‘Absolutely he can.’ It’s never happened. So, this is what I believe might happen – whoever drafts him is going to have to value him more at one or the other position. If they think he’s a receiver, then let him be a full-time receiver, and then if you want to sprinkle him in on money downs or let him play a little Nickel, that can happen. Charles Woodson did it. He played both ways a little bit. They had certain packages where they put him in on offense. I could see them doing that, but saying he could be a full-time starter both ways, I don’t see that happening.”
Crosby does not doubt that Hunter is one of the most talented players to ever come through college football. He is only saying the NFL is too demanding for Hunter to play both sides of the ball.
Click here to watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast.
