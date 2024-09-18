Raiders Star Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
All of the Las Vegas Raiders' stars shined in their Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, something that hasn't happened in quite some time.
It all started on the defensive side, particuarly with Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who set the tone and made key plays down the stretch to allow the offense to take the lead late in the game.
Crosby shut down the league's reigning MVP, quarterback Lamar Jackson, finishing the 26-23 win with six tackles and two sacks.
"Last week, we heard a lot of noise, and I know, personally, I took a lot of things personal, for sure," Crosby said after the game. "I love that. That's where the great ones are built, and I believe I'm one of the best in the world of what I do, and every day, I show up with a purpose. So, feel like I had doubters, feel like this whole team was being disrespected. So, you got to respond. So, we just got to keep doing it, keep stacking days, and it's about the work you put in and on Sundays, making it come to fruition. So, that was great to come and get a win."
Crosby's impact on Sunday's win was not merely evident on the field, but off the gridiron as well, particularly when he had a one-on-one moment with quarterback Gardner Minshew II, encouraging him after the first-year Raiders quarterback threw an interception.
"I think that was just a huge moment, not just for Maxx [Crosby], but for our team," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when he addressed the media on Monday. "A very adverse situation for us, sudden change, turnover. Most times you see bickering, guys running out there. Me and Maxx talked about that a lot, what's going to make him truly an elite player, an elite Raider of all-time is that leadership role. And I think that was huge by him, and then just the way we responded as a team defensively, and then obviously in the fourth quarter."
Crosby has 11 tackles, five for losses, five quarterback hits and 11 sacks so far this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.