Raiders' Tre Tucker Looks to Stack Another Great Game This Season
Tre Tucker is one of the main pieces that this Las Vegas Raiders offense saw potential in in the 2023 NFL Draft. His skills and athleticism running, catching and returning the football exemplified the reason the Raiders organization felt the need to draft him in the third round.
In Year 2 of his career, Tucker has continued to grow game-by-game this season and is critical for this offense from here on out. Tucker started the season with two catches in the first two games but exploded for the team in Week 3.
Although the Carolina Panthers had the Raiders number that day, Tucker was a problem. He caught seven passes for 96 yards, including a touchdown score.
Tucker followed suit last week by getting into the end zone once again, this time from a rushing attempt. He was also a weapon on the outside, catching five passes totaling 41 yards. He is still waiting to break loose on some plays, including on special teams, as his six punt returns have totaled 44 yards, but his long return of 21 yards shows he can make big plays on that phase of the game as well.
The Raiders have had issues this season, more than the wins and losses, but the injuries and some personal player decisions. Through all of these events, Tucker continues to put his head down and work towards making plays when his number gets called. It is something that has even grabbed the attention of Coach Antonio Pierce from last week’s performance.
“Thought Tre Tucker, who we voted as Raider of the week for us," Pierce said on Wednesday, "thought he did an outstanding job. Just not with receptions, either running the ball, blocking, everything we asked him to do he really stepped up.”
Stepping up is something he continues to do and is needed to do in week five when facing the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Last season, Tucker only played in one of the two games against the Broncos and had a productive day. He caught five passes for 79 yards including a run for 11.
If the Raiders can get another performance of Tucker producing 90 or more offensive yards against the Broncos it will help the Raider offense tremendously. However, No. 11 game is much more than stats. Coach Pierce recognizes it, players on the team and Raider Nation all know Tucker provides great effort when he does or does not have the ball in his hands to help out this team.
