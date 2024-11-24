Raiders vs. Broncos Live Game Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have lost their last six games in a row and hope to stop the bleeding against a Denver Broncos team that has struggled to beat the Raiders over the last few seasons, up until a few weeks ago.
The Raiders will be missing multiple starters who are critical to their success. Still, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham plans to have the defense ready to go.
Las Vegas must prepare for an improved Bo Nix who has played well over the last few weeks, including against the Raiders earlier in the season.
"One, he has an excellent coach with Coach [Sean] Payton. So, just the years I've been in the league, I remember my first year in the league, they destroyed us. It was down there in the Superdome. It was bad. And he does such a good job. The head coach as the play caller, just using their personnel. And you can see that Bo [Nix] is comfortable with that. He knows, 'Okay, this guy is doing this, this guy's doing that,' and he's getting them the ball in those situations."
Graham noted that while Nix is a rookie, his extended college career helped prepare him for life in the National Football League. He has looked like a quality addition for the Broncos so far this season.
“The thing that stood out to me, and again, he played a lot of games in college, he has complete control of the line of scrimmage in terms of whatever parameters that Coach [Sean] Payton is giving him, but he has control. He's able to get in and out of checks, he's able to get into protection, and he's not taking a lot of sacks, that's a credit to his offensive line and their scheme.
“But you've seen a rookie player who has a lot of experience in college - I forget how many number of games he started, I think was up there in the 70s or something crazy, whatever - but he's a mature player out there, and he's just getting better. He's just getting better."
