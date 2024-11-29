Raiders vs. Chiefs Live Game Thread
KANSAS CITY, Misso. -- The Las Vegas Raiders will look for lightning to strike again in Arrowhead. The Raiders pulled off an upset win last season on Christmas against the Kansas City Chiefs. They look to do the same this year on Black Friday.
Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give -up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.
The Raiders come into Arrowhead with quarterback Aidan O'Connell back under center. O'Connell is in familiar territory, as he was the starting quarterback in last year's win against the Chiefs.
O'Connell and the Raiders offense will have to drive the ball and score touchdowns to win this game. The offense must take care of the ball and have no turnovers. Keeping Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines will serve the Raiders well. It is easier said than done.
The Chiefs lead the all-time series (74-55-2). The Raiders have only defeated the Chiefs three times since 2017.
The Raiders come into the matchup with one of the worst records (2-9) in the NFL. While the Chiefs come in with one of the best records (10-1) in the league. But in these division games, the records go out the window.
"I mean, really doesn't matter. Records go out the window, just like they did last year when we played them on Christmas Day," said Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. "So they understand that we understand that. They'll be excited, just like we will be excited for this game. Only two teams playing that day, right? It's a great opportunity for us to showcase what's improved about the Raiders, right? What's different, what's going to change, and obviously we got a chance to do that at two o'clock. The rivalry is what it is. I think if you look at the last couple games, we’ve played them close. It's been back and forth, and it's been physical, and they're going to come after us. We know them, they know us, and there's a lot of trash talking. And they don't like the color of Silver and Black, and we don't like red. So, it should be fun."
