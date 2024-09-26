Raiders WR Davante Adams on Importance of Communicating
The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Cleveland Browns this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams will be looking to get back to .500 and bounce back from disappointing Week 3 losses.
For the Raiders, it will be important and interesting to see how they respond in Week 4. Coaches and players have to set up, especially the leaders, who have to set the tone for the rest of the players. To avoid another year of starting slow, the Raiders must win this Sunday.
"I am just curious to see how we respond in general," said Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams on Wednesday. "Not just based on what he said. It should not have to take a coach to say something to you to get you fired up and motivated to turn it around. I'm just looking to see how the guys respond, myself included. ... Obviously, we need to start by having good practices either way. It does not always translate to the game. You hope that it does. But it does not always work that way. You have to start with a good layer, a good foundation for the week, and then follow it up with the communications and execution on game day. Just as much as a coach.
"The best teams from back from when Troy Aikman were playing, it has always been a player-led team are the ones that do the best in my mind. That is how you sustain it. You could have a coach, you know, or your dad yelling at you but anytime your brother gets on you, it is going to be a bit different. Got to find a way to dig deep. Sometimes you need a little extra motivation from your brother. You know that is normal. You would hope everybody could come out motivated and ready to play but if that is not the case, that is why you got your brothers next to you to pick you up. Every game you are in currently is the most important one. ... We have to figure out what it takes to come back and bounce back this week. I know everyone is determined and you know, has it in their mind. We have a bad taste in our mouths, so we have to put the work in right now so that we can do it on Sunday."
